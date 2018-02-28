Companies / Industrials

Sappi completes deal with speciality paper business Cham Paper Group

28 February 2018 - 13:48 Wilson Johwa
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM

Sappi has announced the completion of its acquisition of speciality paper business of Cham Paper Group (CPG), a Switzerland-based company that operates in the speciality papers market segment.

The acquisition consists of speciality paper business assets, made up of two mills in Italy and a digital imaging business in Switzerland, at a cost of $149m.

Sappi said the CPG transaction represented an opportunity to grow its speciality and packaging papers while also furthering its diversification strategy by providing a platform for future growth.

Sappi funded the acquisition through internal cash resources.

The group, with a customer base spread across 150 countries, is a global diversified woodfibre company with products ranging from packaging materials used in soup sachets, to printing and writing papers.

Sappi, which has a market cap of R43.4bn, is often compared to its much bigger peer, Mondi, which is focused on the production of packaging paper.

Sappi’s profit for the first quarter ended December 2017 was $63m, down from $90m posted in the comparable quarter of 2016. This was ascribed to the result of the extra week in 2016 and a $19m noncash income statement charge following the lowering of the corporate income-tax rate in the US, and its effect on the deferred tax asset.

Earnings per share excluding special items was 14 US cents in the December quarter, slightly down from 16c previously.

WATCH: Stock pick — Sappi

Franscois Mulock-Houwer from Rezco Asset Management talks to Business Day TV about Sappi
Markets
2 months ago

Why Sappi bought speciality paper business in Europe

The company wants to reduce dependence on traditional graphic paper
Companies
2 months ago

How Sappi changed its spots and its fortunes

With the share having shot up to around R100 recently, some investors could just have missed the boat
Money & Investing
3 months ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as losses off-set jump by retailers

Rand hedges and miners are down, with Impala Platinum losing 6.6% to R40.87
Markets
3 months ago

