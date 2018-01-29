Companies / Industrials

Ford’s CEO in China shocks car industry with sudden resignation

29 January 2018 - 12:25 Norihiko Shirouzu and Adam Jourdan
A sign on a fence at Ford's stamping operations in Dagenham, London. Picture: REUTERS
A sign on a fence at Ford's stamping operations in Dagenham, London. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing/Shanghai — Ford Motor said its China chief, Jason Luo, has stepped down after only five months at the helm for personal reasons, a sudden resignation that raises questions over how the carmaker will best tackle a sales slump in the world’s biggest car market.

Luo had been poached from Key Safety Systems, and it had been hoped that he would reprise his work at the car parts maker where he engineered a significant surge in China revenue.

He also oversaw its $920m sale to China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic and the $1.6bn purchase of assets from bankrupt Japanese airbag maker Takata.

"Jason offered his resignation for personal reasons that predate his time at Ford," Peter Fleet, head of Ford’s Asia Pacific operations, said in the statement.

"Ford accepted Jason’s resignation as the right way for him and the company to proceed. Jason’s decision was not related to the business strategy or performance of Ford China," Fleet said, adding that Luo’s replacement would be the subject of a future announcement.

The departure, effective immediately, is a blow to Ford, which has been falling behind rivals in the market. Its China sales slid 6% in 2017 compared with a 3% rise for the industry overall.

Luo was meant to help the firm improve ties with local joint-venture partners like Chongqing Changan Automobile and be nimbler in responding to local consumer demands.

At Ford, Luo was in charge of the carmaker’s operations in Greater China including its import business, Lincoln, its passenger car joint venture Changan Ford, its commercial vehicle investment in Jiangling Motors, and its Taiwan operations.

Foreign carmakers in China are also battling fierce competition from local rivals, who are aggressively launching new models to grab market share. The market is also skewed by heavy government support for electric vehicles, prompting Ford and others to seek partners and expand local production.

Reuters

Floundering Ford says it will focus on high-margin vehicles

Ford is reallocating investment towards crossovers and off-road models amid slumping demand for passenger cars in its home market
Companies
12 days ago

Ford offers payouts to Kuga car owners — with a caveat

There’s a catch: affected owners approached by Ford have to sign a nondisclosure agreement
Companies
17 days ago

Motor industry breathes small sigh of relief as more cars sold in 2017 than year before

In 2017, 557,586 new vehicles were sold, up from 547,547 in 2016 — and would have been better but for a fall-off in December
Economy
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom to publish delayed results as funders ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Forex rigging: more detail finally
Companies / Financial Services
3.
How a hefty write-down favours top Woolworths ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Funders ‘satisfied’ with Eskom board
Companies / Energy
5.
Cash-strapped Denel faces management clean-up
Companies

Related Articles

Floundering Ford says it will focus on high-margin vehicles
Companies

Ford offers payouts to Kuga car owners — with a caveat
Companies

Motor industry breathes small sigh of relief as more cars sold in 2017 than ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.