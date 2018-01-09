Economy

Motor industry breathes small sigh of relief as more cars sold in 2017 than year before

09 January 2018 - 16:00 David Furlonger
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

In the end, the improvement was not as strong as expected, but after three consecutive years of decline in new-vehicle sales, the motor industry is relieved that the 2017 market showed any kind of upward movement.

The industry sold 557,586 new vehicles in the domestic market in 2017 — a 1.8% improvement on the 547,547 achieved in 2016. Car sales followed a similar trend, up 1.9% from 361,264 to 368,068.

The figures were published on Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger were SA’s top-selling vehicles of any description in 2017 but despite their success, the overall light commercial vehicle market — mainly bakkies — managed only 0.9% year-on-year growth, from 159,283 to 163,346.

Heavier commercials, including buses, fared less well. Mediums were down 6.4%, heavies 3.5% and buses 11.8%. Only extra-heavies bucked the trend, rising 2.6%. The true performance of all these categories, however, was muddied by the continued refusal of Mercedes-Benz SA to provide a detailed breakdown of its sales. The company says it is prevented from doing so by its German parent.

The overall 2017 improvement in sales would have been stronger but for a slide in December. Total sales were 2.4% weaker than for the corresponding 2016 month, falling from 41,644 to 40,636. Cars suffered a significant setback, down 6.4% from 28,354 to 26,550. Light commercial vehicles did their own thing again, growing sales 7% from 11,325 to 12,115.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) described 2017’s full-year recovery as encouraging in the face of slow economic growth, pressure on consumers’ disposable income and low levels of consumer and business confidence.

However, the improvement would not have happened without "unprecedented" manufacturer and dealer sales incentives in the second half of the year, and strong demand by car rental companies, who absorbed 16% of all new cars.

Naamsa added that while the improvement was welcome, it should be seen in historical context. The 557,586 market total was still well short of the industry’s record of 714, 314 units, achieved in 2006. The association predicted further growth in 2018, to 572,000.

It said: "SA financial markets have reacted positively to the outcome of the December ANC elective conference. However, economic and fiscal policy uncertainty, political challenges, the risk of further credit-rating downgrades and increasing geopolitical tensions make forecasting difficult.

"On the positive side, several recent economic indicators support the view that the SA economy is performing better than anticipated despite low levels of business and consumer confidence. Barring a further credit-rating downgrade, an improvement in economic growth from about 1% in 2017 to around 1.9% in 2018 remains possible and this would lend support to new-vehicle sales in the domestic market."

New-vehicle exports continued to lose momentum in December, down 7.1% from to 17,374 from 18,707 a year earlier. As a result, full-year shipments retreated 4.6% from 344,820 to 329,053. In view of comments early in 2017, confidently predicting record exports, that was disappointing.

But targets became unachievable once Volkswagen SA (VWSA) halted exports in the final quarter of the year — running down local production in preparation for the launch of new vehicles in late February.

Assuming VWSA is back up and running on schedule, and with other manufacturers bullish about exports, Naamsa is predicting a 2018 export total of 366,000. That would be a new record — albeit a year behind schedule.

Mercedes-Benz says it remains the world’s top luxury car maker

The group reported sales of about 2.3-million cars in 2017, an increase of almost 10% on the figure for 2016 and its seventh record year in a row
Companies
23 hours ago

Hyundai’s new innovation chief says mobility services are priority number one

Hyundai opened a data centre in Guizhou, China and a tech development centre in Silicon Valley in 2017, and plans to set up units to invest in ...
Companies
5 days ago

Nissan focuses on pre-emptive driving with ‘brain-to-vehicle’ technology

The B2V system, to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, decodes your thinking to anticipate your next move
Companies
5 days ago

Tesla pushes back Model 3 production target for a second time

The goal of producing 5,000 of the mass-market cars a week will now be reached only in June — six months after the original target
Companies
5 days ago

Chinese electric car maker Nio launches with Tesla in its sights

Nio is among several start-ups to have sprouted in China after the introduction of incentives for new-energy car makers to help reduce reliance on ...
Companies
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for SA?
Economy
2.
SA’s reserves show slight increase in December
Economy
3.
Private-sector gloom deepens as PMI falls again
Economy
4.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy
5.
SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected ...
Economy

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz says it remains the world’s top luxury car maker
Companies

THE FT COLUMN: Tesla’s woes and a bumpy ride for electric cars
Opinion / Columnists

Hyundai’s new innovation chief says mobility services are priority number one
Companies

Alfa romances US car lovers — and bean counters — again
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.