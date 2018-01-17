Floundering Ford says it will focus on high-margin vehicles

Southfield — Ford, the more than century-old company that was the first to make cars for the masses, is calling off its pursuit of everyman sedan buyers.

The company responsible for putting the world on wheels with Henry Ford’s innovative assembly line will pivot away from being a full-line vehicle maker, shrinking its passenger-car line-up and shifting only to low-volume, high-margin models.

The reason? Years of coming up short on a longheld profit-margin target. Earnings disappointments cost former CEO Mark Fields his job in May, and his replacement, Jim Hackett, has since laid out plans to reorient the company around lucrative sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups, plus play catch-up on trends that are sweeping the vehicle industry: the rise of electric, autonomous, connected and shared vehicles.

"Let’s be clear: we are not satisfied with our performance," chief financial officer Bob Shanks said during an analyst conference Tuesday evening. "For the past seven months, we have undergone a rigorous assessment to ensure we are fit as a business and are making the choices that will create the Ford of tomorrow."

Before delivering the presentation at the Deutsche Bank Auto Industry Conference, Shanks warned that adjusted profit would fall in 2018 to between $1.45 and $1.70 a share, down from about $1.78 in 2017. While Wall Street had been expecting a drop from 2017, the low end of the company’s guidance is worse than what analysts were anticipating.

Ford’s automotive business earned just a 5% profit margin last year, less than its average since 2010 of about 6%, according to Shanks. The company hasn’t achieved its 8% goal in any year since the global recession, he said.

The vehicle maker flagged its expectation for weaker earnings two days after executive chairperson Bill Ford said the company founded by his grandfather is going "all in" on electric cars. Ford began this week’s Detroit vehicle show by pledging to invest $11bn to bring 40 electrified vehicles to market by 2022.

In 2017, Hackett took over a vehicle maker that lacks a model to compete with cars such as General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt or Tesla’s Model S.

In remarks on Tuesday at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, Hackett rejected suggestions that Ford was behind.