Ford offers payouts to Kuga cars owners — but with a caveat

Ford is trying to silently quash a class-action lawsuit by offering to settle the bank loans of Kuga owners whose vehicles had caught alight or malfunctioned.

However, this newspaper has learnt that the settlement offer comes with a catch: affected owners approached by Ford have to sign a nondisclosure agreement with the company.

To date, six owners of Kuga hybrid cars have taken up the offer, which Ford has described as perfectly legal.

Lawyer Rod Montano, who is handling the class-action lawsuit against Ford, said the settlement offer was designed to kill any legal action being brought against Ford.

Montano said he believed the settlement offer was malicious and designed to prevent persevering faults with the Kuga from becoming public and coming to the attention of the authorities.

Since January 2017, Ford has had to make three safety recalls for the Kuga. This was after 72 had caught fire on SA’s roads.