Political turmoil ‘dented economy’

Consulting Engineers SA (Cesa) says "political turmoil and instability" weighed heavily on SA’s economy in the first quarter of 2017, after growth in 2016 came in well below the government’s expectations.

This has had a "significant effect" on the state’s expected revenue-collection and expenditure plans. In its biannual economic and capacity survey for July to December 2016, released on Wednesday, the industry body said gross fixed capital formation in SA fell for the first time since 2009.

"The consulting engineering industry is threatened by incapacitated local and provincial governments. As major clients to the industry, it is important that these institutions become more effective, more proactive in identifying needs and priorities and more efficient in project implementation and management," Cesa CE Chris Campbell said on Wednesday.

The public sector remained the most important client to the industry. But government investment had slowed to 1.1% in 2016, from an increase of 13.4% in 2015. This combined with a further contraction in spending by state-owned enterprises and a sharp fall in private sector investment of 6% in 2016.

Now that the country had again entered a recession, Cesa said, investment in construction would remain poor. All economic indicators suggested investment was likely to slow over the medium term, due to slower government spending, financial constraints at state enterprises and the private sector’s lack of confidence.