Delays at ports eat into Adcock Ingram’s bottom line
HEPS rose 1%, benefiting from a buyback of 1.7-million shares due to a tough operating environment
21 February 2024 - 11:53
Pharmaceuticals manufacturer Adcock Ingram has reported sluggish profit growth in the half year to the end of December, citing flat growth in the prescription and over-the-counter divisions as cash-strapped consumers grappled with a weak economy.
The JSE-listed group, which counts Panado painkillers and cold-and-flu product Corenza C among its brands, said a difficult trading environment, certain inventory supply challenges caused by port delays in SA, and lower antiretroviral drugs (ARV) tender sales resulted in a decline in organic volumes...
