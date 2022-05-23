Netcare warns about drags on future performance
Consumers will be under pressure and there may be a cost of living crisis, hospital operator says
23 May 2022 - 09:09
UPDATED 23 May 2022 - 16:47
SA’s third-biggest private hospital by value, Netcare, warned on Monday of the risks posed by an uncertain global environment, saying Covid-19 shutdowns in China, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation rates and potential new coronavirus variants could all weigh on future performance.
“The SA and global consumer is going to be under pressure as we enter a potentially inflationary environment. There could well be a cost of living crisis as we have seen in the UK and US, particularly with the price of petrol and food, compounded by instability in the electricity grid,” said Netcare CEO Richard Friedland...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now