Netcare warns about drags on future performance

SA’s third-biggest private hospital by value, Netcare, warned on Monday of the risks posed by an uncertain global environment, saying Covid-19 shutdowns in China, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation rates and potential new coronavirus variants could all weigh on future performance.

“The SA and global consumer is going to be under pressure as we enter a potentially inflationary environment. There could well be a cost of living crisis as we have seen in the UK and US, particularly with the price of petrol and food, compounded by instability in the electricity grid,” said Netcare CEO Richard Friedland...