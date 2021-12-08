Companies / Healthcare Netcare becomes A2X’s first hospital stock The listing of SA's third-biggest hospital operator by market capitalisation brings the number of counters on the alternative exchange to 59 B L Premium

Netcare, SA’s third biggest hospital operator by market value, will list on the A2X on December 15, becoming the first in the industry to do so.

Netcare, valued at R20.9bn on the JSE, will retain its primary listing there, and will bring the number of stocks on the alternative exchange to 59, with a combined value of more than R5-trillion...