Mediclinic says profit margins have not fully recovered, but it is eyeing a better 2023
Revenue in the hospital operator’s year to end-March was 4.8% higher than its largely pandemic-free 2020 year
14 April 2022 - 08:54
Private hospital operator Mediclinic, SA’s largest by market value, says it is encouraged by a return in activity as the disruptive effects of Covid-19 wanes, but profit margins have not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
Mediclinic, which operates in SA, the Middle East and Switzerland, said on Thursday that group revenue rose 7.8% to £3.23bn (R61.7bn) in its year to end-March, 4.8% higher than its 2020 year, which was largely free of the virus...
