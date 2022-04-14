Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic says profit margins have not fully recovered, but it is eyeing a better 2023 Revenue in the hospital operator’s year to end-March was 4.8% higher than its largely pandemic-free 2020 year B L Premium

Private hospital operator Mediclinic, SA’s largest by market value, says it is encouraged by a return in activity as the disruptive effects of Covid-19 wanes, but profit margins have not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Mediclinic, which operates in SA, the Middle East and Switzerland, said on Thursday that group revenue rose 7.8% to £3.23bn (R61.7bn) in its year to end-March, 4.8% higher than its 2020 year, which was largely free of the virus...