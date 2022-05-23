Netcare opts for interim dividend as Covid-19 abates
The hospital operator declares a 20c payout for its half year to end-March, less than half of the 2019 amount
23 May 2022 - 09:09
Netcare, SA’s third-most valuable hospital operator, has declared its first interim dividend in two years, with profits up almost a fifth as margins recover and Covid-19 recedes.
Group revenue rose 2.3% to R10.3bn to end-March, the hospital group reported on Monday, with profit rising 19.5% to R448m. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now