Netcare opts for interim dividend as Covid-19 abates The hospital operator declares a 20c payout for its half year to end-March, less than half of the 2019 amount

Netcare, SA’s third-most valuable hospital operator, has declared its first interim dividend in two years, with profits up almost a fifth as margins recover and Covid-19 recedes.

Group revenue rose 2.3% to R10.3bn to end-March, the hospital group reported on Monday, with profit rising 19.5% to R448m. ..