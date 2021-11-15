LETTER: Cosy healthcare sector needs to be shaken up

Michael Avery’s latest Badger column refers (“Mediclinic ruling reflects jaundiced view of business that hurts all”, November 15). The lack of competition in healthcare is a real issue, with negative consequences for patients.

The Health Market Inquiry initially recommended that no hospital group have more than 20% of the beds in the private sector because the three big groups do 94% of bed days, and the lack of competition results in high prices and indifferent quality.

We at PPO Serve recommended that there should be a regional maximum of 30% and that the same 20% national and 30% regional limits also apply to medical scheme administrators, so the cosy industry that is so dysfunctional can be shaken up by genuine competition.

Unfortunately, the inquiry lacked the courage and ultimately did nothing, and we are all poorer for it.

Dr Brian Ruff,Via BusinessLIVE

