Companies / Healthcare Netcare holds back on mandatory workplace vaccination B L Premium

SA’s third-biggest private hospital group Netcare is holding back on making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory, saying it would rather persuade than compel its employees to get jabbed.

“We have taken a very different approach to our competitors. We believe there are complex issues here, and we need to seek to understand why people are objecting, (and) whether we can overcome these objections. In the vast majority of cases we have been able to,” Netcare CEO Richard Friedland said on Monday...