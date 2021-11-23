Companies / Financial Services Vaccine hesitancy higher than expected, says Old Mutual SA’s second-biggest insurer says its life businesses is still feeling Covid-19 squeeze B L Premium

Old Mutual says Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in SA has been higher than expected, underscoring the urgency of getting the majority of the population vaccinated before the fourth wave, which scientists predict will strike in December.

About 41% of the adult population in SA had received at least one jab by Monday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD). This makes it unlikely that the government will hit its earlier target of immunising 70% of the adult population by December...