Life Healthcare pleased with steady improvement amid Covid-19 battle
18 November 2021 - 08:58
Life Healthcare, SA’s second-biggest private hospital operator by market value, says its adaptation to Covid-19 and a strong international performance helped profits recover in its 2021 year, even though it suffered more severe waves of the pandemic during the year and twice as many as in 2020.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 12.7% to R26.9bn in the year to end-September, the group said on Thursday, while after-tax profit rocketed to R1.85bn, from R38m in the prior year. After-tax profit, however, is still down from 2019’s R2.87bn...
