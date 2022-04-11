Companies / Healthcare Life Healthcare starts building cyclotrons in Gauteng Private hospital group has continued to grow its performance despite fewer patients with acute cases of Covid-19 being admitted to hospital B L Premium

Private hospital group Life Healthcare has started with the construction of two cyclotrons in Gauteng as part of its radiopharmacy business across Southern Africa.

A cyclotron is a particle accelerator that can be used to create molecular imaging. It uses small amounts of radioactive materials, also known as radiopharmaceuticals, to diagnose and treat diseases. The small amounts of radioactive materials are also detected by sophisticated medical scanners such as PET-CT scanners to provide precise scans and pictures of the patient’s body...