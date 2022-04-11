Life Healthcare starts building cyclotrons in Gauteng
Private hospital group has continued to grow its performance despite fewer patients with acute cases of Covid-19 being admitted to hospital
11 April 2022 - 23:25
Private hospital group Life Healthcare has started with the construction of two cyclotrons in Gauteng as part of its radiopharmacy business across Southern Africa.
A cyclotron is a particle accelerator that can be used to create molecular imaging. It uses small amounts of radioactive materials, also known as radiopharmaceuticals, to diagnose and treat diseases. The small amounts of radioactive materials are also detected by sophisticated medical scanners such as PET-CT scanners to provide precise scans and pictures of the patient’s body...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now