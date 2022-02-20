Discovery sees powerful growth tonic in Asia
Amplify Health joint venture with AIA Group forecasts a market of 2.6-billion people spending the equivalent of R60-trillion on health care by 2030
20 February 2022 - 08:00
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says the financial services group has ambitious growth plans for its new venture in Asia, and sees the company making acquisitions to bolster its services.
This week SA’s biggest health insurer announced a joint venture with long-standing partner AIA Group to create Amplify Health, which will provide similar services to Discovery Health — including management of customer claims, building doctor networks, virtual consultations and Vitality wellness services — across Asia. ..
