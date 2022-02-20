Opinion Budget requires a refocus on long-term health-care funding Now that Covid funding needs are abating, SA needs to get back to spending on 'normal' health care — which has been left worse off by the pandemic B L Premium

The presentation of the budget this week is expected to take place with the consensus that SA has largely exited the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic, even as other geographies still grapple with high daily cases.

In budget documents issued after the supplementary budget of June 2020, spending was adjusted to rapidly respond to the effects of the pandemic. ..