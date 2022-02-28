Life Healthcare gets pushback on plan to expand in imaging market
SA’s industry association for radiologists is questioning the legality of the group’s first acquisition
28 February 2022 - 13:32
UPDATED 28 February 2022 - 23:57
Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s plans to expand into the SA imaging market have run into opposition from the country’s key industry association for radiologists, which is questioning the legality of the group’s first acquisition.
Life Healthcare announced on February 10 that it had bought the nonclinical imaging operations of the East Coast Radiology (ECR) practice in East London, the first of a series of acquisitions it plans to make in the industry, which provides services such as X-rays and ultrasounds...
