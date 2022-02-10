WATCH | SA software company instrumental in expediting India’s vaccine rollout

Towards the middle of 2020, when the pandemic closed borders and drove most countries into lockdown, Pretoria-based software company NuvoteQ, which is part of the EOH group, was approached by a life science pharmaceutical company in India with a specific and urgent need.

They were looking for a research platform to facilitate a safe clinical trial for the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The strict timelines of this study required the NuvoteQ team to be imaginative in the way they approached the project.

The solution involved the deployment of the company’s proprietary web-based software, Nukleus, an electronic data capture platform used mainly in human clinical trials, that streamlines the collection of data in an electronic format.