WATCH | SA software company instrumental in expediting India’s vaccine rollout

NuvoteQ delivered a solution to facilitate a clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine in just two weeks
Towards the middle of 2020, when the pandemic closed borders and drove most countries into lockdown, Pretoria-based software company NuvoteQ, which is part of the EOH group, was approached by a life science pharmaceutical company in India with a specific and urgent need.
They were looking for a research platform to facilitate a safe clinical trial for the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The strict timelines of this study required the NuvoteQ team to be imaginative in the way they approached the project.
The solution involved the deployment of the company’s proprietary web-based software, Nukleus, an electronic data capture platform used mainly in human clinical trials, that streamlines the collection of data in an electronic format.
WATCH | NuvoteQ delivered a software solution to facilitate a Indian clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine in just two weeks — a process that would typically take up to 12 weeks.
The team was able to repurpose a lot of the functionalities that had been used to capture data in previous clinical trials run with Nukleus. As such, they could concentrate on creating the unique elements needed for the Indian vaccine study.
This smart thinking allowed them to deliver a complete solution to the pharmaceutical company in just two weeks — a process that would normally take between eight and 12 weeks.
NuvoteQ was therefore able to help expedite the vaccine’s time to market and assist in curbing the pandemic in one of the world’s most populous countries.
This article was paid for by EOH.