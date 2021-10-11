AfroCentric to offer in-house Covid-19 jabs for larger companies
11 October 2021 - 19:21
AfroCentric, which owns SA’s second-biggest medical scheme administrator Medscheme and has been actively involved in the mass inoculation drive against Covid-19, is tweaking its approach by targeting companies with a large staff complement to make it easier and convenient for individuals to get the jab.
AfroCentric runs six vaccination centres and has helped vaccinate more than 100,000 police officers by setting up pop-up sites...
