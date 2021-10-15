Mediclinic surges as it bounces back to prepandemic revenue
Income rises more than 9%, hospital group encouraged by return of nonelective operations
15 October 2021 - 10:14
UPDATED 17 October 2021 - 16:57
Mediclinic’s share price surged more than 11% on Friday, its best day in 15 months, after SA’s most valuable hospital operator said all three of its divisions are now in elective operations.
The group, valued at R46.2bn on the JSE, operates in Switzerland, the Middle East and SA. Like other hospital operators it was hit by the pandemic, which resulted in additional staff and equipment costs, while nonurgent medical procedures were put off...
