Companies / Healthcare Ascendis reaches deal to swap European assets for debt The debt-laden group’s shares rose more than 10% on Wednesday after it said it had struck a deal with lenders to swap many of its best assets for debt BL PREMIUM

Debt-ravaged health group Ascendis has struck a deal with lenders that involves it exchanging its European businesses to clear about €447m (R7.6bn) in debt, leaving the company with assets only in SA.

Ascendis, valued at only R416m on the JSE, said its board unanimously supported the restructuring deal, which would involve the group giving up its crown jewel, Cyprus-based pharmaceutical maker Remedica, and its ownership of Sun Wave Pharma in Romania...