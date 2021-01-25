Ascendis hints it may be able to hold onto crown jewel Remedica
Part of the group’s consortium of lenders has seemingly come to its rescue, offering the prospect of a recapitalisation without disposals
25 January 2021 - 13:56
Embattled health group Ascendis, which is dealing with a debt pile about 20 times its market capitalisation, may be able to hold on to its prized Remedica business after two private equity firms offered an alternative to disposals.
The group said part of its consortium of lenders, holding more than a third of loans outstanding in its debt vehicle, had indicated they would prefer a recapitalisation of Ascendis, and that its “current divestment plan is not in the best long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now