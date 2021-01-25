Companies / Healthcare Ascendis hints it may be able to hold onto crown jewel Remedica Part of the group’s consortium of lenders has seemingly come to its rescue, offering the prospect of a recapitalisation without disposals BL PREMIUM

Embattled health group Ascendis, which is dealing with a debt pile about 20 times its market capitalisation, may be able to hold on to its prized Remedica business after two private equity firms offered an alternative to disposals.

The group said part of its consortium of lenders, holding more than a third of loans outstanding in its debt vehicle, had indicated they would prefer a recapitalisation of Ascendis, and that its “current divestment plan is not in the best long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders”...