Ascendis operating profits jump amid Covid-19 demand
The health-focused group says its portfolio of assets has fared well during the pandemic
02 February 2021 - 14:52
Health group Ascendis, which has been battling with a hefty debt pile and the threat of being forced to sell its most profitable assets, has reported interim operating profits were up more than a third amid robust demand for medical devices and pharmaceuticals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A move to recapitalise the group is also looking more likely, with Ascendis saying two of its lenders, who want a halt to asset disposals, have now increased their share of the group’s debt vehicle to three-quarters...
