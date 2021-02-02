Companies / Healthcare Ascendis operating profits jump amid Covid-19 demand The health-focused group says its portfolio of assets has fared well during the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Health group Ascendis, which has been battling with a hefty debt pile and the threat of being forced to sell its most profitable assets, has reported interim operating profits were up more than a third amid robust demand for medical devices and pharmaceuticals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A move to recapitalise the group is also looking more likely, with Ascendis saying two of its lenders, who want a halt to asset disposals, have now increased their share of the group’s debt vehicle to three-quarters...