DRUGMAKER Adcock Ingram to shift product mix to protect its profit margins Changes in consumer behaviour continue to put pressure on the group, but it has proceeded with an interim dividend and is looking to grow

Adcock Ingram, which counts Panado painkillers and the cold and flu product Corenza C among its brands, plans to bulk up its range of consumer goods products to reduce its dependence on price-regulated medications as it battles the fallout from Covid-19

Acquisitions in the consumer goods space helped the drugmaker grow its turnover in the six months to end-December 2020, though profits fell. CEO Andy Hall said Adcock still has some gaps to fill in terms of personal care and baby products...