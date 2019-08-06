Bidvest gets Adcock Ingram controlling stake

Services, trading and distribution group Bidvest has acquired a controlling stake in Adcock Ingram, in a departure from its previous intention to dispose of the pharmaceutical company’s shares.

Bidvest increasing its stake from 43.3% to 50.1% will result in Adcock’s integration into Bidvest, said the industrial giant’s CEO, Lindsay Ralphs.

Bidvest said in 2018 it wanted to sell the Adcock shares to focus on its core operations.

The company has also previously said it wanted to dispose of interests in listed aviation company Comair (27.2%) and Mumbai Airport (6.75%).

Ralphs said in September 2018 the group wanted to sell the Adcock stake to black investors, but a lack of finance for prospective buyers was a hindrance.

Adcock Ingram is SA’s second-largest manufacturer, marketer and distributor in the private pharmaceutical market and is one of the largest suppliers to the public sector, including having recently been awarded R2.2bn of the state’s antiretrovirals tender.

The company has a major share of the SA critical-care market, being the largest supplier of critical-care products to the public sector and hospitals.

In the company’s 2018 annual report, Ralphs said Bidvest’s intention was to sell the Adcock shares to new investors “to create a catalyst for South Africa’s first major black-owned health care company”.

Ralphs, who became Adcock chair on July 1 2019, said on Tuesday that increasing the stake to more than 50% is “strategically much better” than owning a minority stake.

“We are looking forward to an even closer interaction with the Adcock Ingram board and executive management in assessing strategic possibilities in terms of its operations, its quality customer and product portfolio, as well as its exciting growth options,” he said.

Ralphs said Bidvest is aligned to Adcock’s decentralised and autonomous business model.

“We like the well-diversified basket of brands, and although we are expecting the well-documented pressure on the SA consumer spending to persist, we nevertheless see tremendous opportunity for Adcock Ingram to expand in its key markets, and deliver a robust contribution to Bidvest.”

Wayne McCurrie of FNB Wealth and Investments said Bidvest’s other associate company, Comair, is a good asset “in a turbulent industry”. He said low-cost airlines are taking strain from unfavourable economic conditions.

“They do not have any options but to compete on price. They all want to be the cheapest. And that is not a good thing. The low-cost airline industry is in a race to the bottom,” McCurrie said.

The industry’s fortunes would improve if economic conditions improved.

Adcock’s share price was 3.67% up at R59.09 on Tuesday, while Bidvest gained 1.17% at R180.50.

