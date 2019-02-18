Adcock Ingram shares rise after securing state HIV drug contract

“Our investment into the oral solid dosage facility situated in Wadeville has increased our ability to manufacture and supply antiretroviral medicines to the public sector through the tender system, and also meet the needs of the private healthcare market,” Adcock Ingram prescription division MD Ashley Pearce said in a media release.

The local medicine manufacturer said it submitted bids for two triple combination products — Tenofovir, Emtricitabine, Efavirenz (TEE), and Dolutegravir, Lamivudine, Tenofovir (DLT) — as well as a number of the dual- and monotherapy molecules.

Its share of the antiretroviral tender award over the three years includes 11% of the 147-million packs of DLT requested in the tender, 2.8-million packs of other oral solid dosage products and 2.7-million bottles of oral solutions, Adcock Ingram said.

