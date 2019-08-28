Companies / Healthcare

Prescription medicine boosts Adcock’s sales

28 August 2019 - 08:51 Nick Hedley
A sign outside the Adcock Ingram offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
Bidvest-subsidiary Adcock Ingram says profits improved in the year to end-June, thanks in part to better sales of prescription medication.

“The board of directors is pleased with the robust results delivered by the group in a volatile market, characterised by weak economic growth and declining consumer spend,” Adcock said.

Group profit after tax rose 8% to R695.4m, with revenue from continuing operations up 11% to R7.1bn. The company said it would pay a final dividend of 100c a share, taking the total dividend for the year to 200c a share, a 16% improvement.

Adcock said while turnover from over-the-counter products was flat, prescription-medication turnover surged 22.4% to R2.7bn. Launches of Innuvair, Rapacid and Versatis products helped boost sales.

The group sold its interests in Zimbabwe and Ghana during the year.

Bidvest Group recently raised its shareholding in Adcock to slightly above 50%.

Adcock CEO Andy Hall said this move would “enhance interactions between the entities in exploring strategic and operational possibilities for Adcock Ingram’s operations and options for growth”.

“Bidvest is supportive of Adcock Ingram’s current decentralised and autonomous business model and sees opportunity for the company to grow,” Hall said.

The company expected no improvement in trading conditions in the short term, but it “remains committed to the growth of our well-respected and diversified basket of brands”.

It was also seeking “additional affordable brands to augment our portfolios across the business”, Hall said.

NHI uncertainty wipes R14bn off healthcare firms’ values

Changing the healthcare system to one centred on a Fund that will purchase services on behalf of the entire population is sending shivers in the ...
2 weeks ago

Bidvest gets Adcock Ingram controlling stake

Adcock says Bidvest’s BB Investment Company has raised its stake in the healthcare company’s ordinary shares to 51.1%
3 weeks ago

Local firms gear up for new HIV/AIDS drug tender

New contract has cost implications for the national health department
1 month ago

Local drugmakers lobby medicines regulator to prioritise their goods

Local investors make good on promises

No sure-fire remedy for debt pain at Ascendis

