Netcare says strain of Covid-19 second wave was more severe
Covid-19 continues to weigh on the group, which says it had more pandemic patients in the three months to end-December than in the prior seven
05 February 2021 - 13:55
Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, says Covid-19 continues to weigh on its profits, with it seeing more pandemic-related patients in the three months to end-December than it did in the prior seven.
In a trading update, Netcare said it had managed to improve its operational profit during its first quarter to end-December, but activity levels and occupancies have still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels...
