Netcare fears medical aid cancellations
Financial pressure on consumers could hit private hospital groups
29 November 2020 - 00:12
The financial duress consumers are under raises the risk that they could cancel medical aid membership, putting the likes of hospital group Netcare under increased pressure.
This week, in an interview following the release of results for the year ended September 30, Netcare CEO Richard Friedland said while the group hasn't yet seen people cancelling their medical aid memberships, it is a "very real concern going forward" as people come under increasing pressure due to the economic fallout from the Covid pandemic...
