News Leader
WATCH: Can Netcare recover from Covid-19?
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the health of the group’s balance sheet
24 November 2020 - 07:37
Hospital group Netcare says it has seeing a sustained recovery in patient numbers after Covid-19 deterred people from having non-essential surgeries.
The group hopes that patient volumes will stabilise by mid-2021.
Business Day TV caught up with Netcare CEO Richard Friedland to discuss the outlook for the group.
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland gives insight into the health of the group's balance sheet following Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.