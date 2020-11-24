Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: Can Netcare recover from Covid-19?

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the health of the group’s balance sheet

24 November 2020 - 07:37 Business Day TV
Netcare Limited Group CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Netcare Limited Group CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Hospital group Netcare says it has seeing a sustained recovery in patient numbers after Covid-19 deterred people from having non-essential surgeries.

The group hopes that patient volumes will stabilise by mid-2021.

Business Day TV caught up with Netcare CEO Richard Friedland to discuss the outlook for the group.

