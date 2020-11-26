Deaths surge in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 crisis deepens
This is the fifth week in a row that excess deaths, which are those above the forecast range, have risen in Nelson Mandela Bay
26 November 2020 - 15:54
As the Eastern Cape grapples with a resurgence in Covid-19, natural deaths in Nelson Mandela Bay have surged to an unprecedented level, the latest weekly mortality report from the Medical Research Council (MRC) shows.
The number of excess weekly natural deaths recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay rose to 393 in the week ending November 17, markedly higher than the metro’s first coronavirus peak this winter, when excess deaths reached a high of 307 in the week ending July 7...
