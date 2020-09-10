Aspen on the hunt for acquisitions
Emerging markets targeted for growth after disposals slash pharmaceutical giant’s debt
10 September 2020 - 17:33
SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare is on the hunt for acquisitions to help it grow its business in emerging markets, after slashing its debt with a series of disposals that concluded this week with Mylan’s acquisition of the commercial rights to its European thrombosis business for €641.9m (R12.7bn).
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad said the company was seeking “bolt-on” rather than transformative acquisitions, and would be looking to buy products to add to its portfolios in the territories it already operated in, which include SA, China, Latin America and Australia.
