Companies / Healthcare

Aspen could produce 10-million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO says

Results from a trial showed that dexamethasone reduced death rates by about a third

23 June 2020 - 21:01 Agency Staff
Stephen Saad. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stephen Saad. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen could provide 10-million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad said on Tuesday.

Results from a trial showed that dexamethasone reduced death rates by about a third compared with a placebo in severely ill hospitalised Covid-19 patients, University of Oxford scientists said last week, calling the discovery a major breakthrough.

“Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10-million tablets in the next three to four weeks. We would look to ramp up further should there be a need for additional product,” Saad told Reuters without indicating current production volumes.

SA's biggest supplier of drugs, with a 22% market share in Sub-Saharan Africa, manufactures both the injectable and tablet forms of dexamethasone, which is mainly used for treatment of tumours, asthma and other respiratory ailments.

The government has contacted Aspen to source the drug not only for its domestic market but also for rest of the continent, the company said on Monday.

The company has asked the government to indicate required volumes across the continent, Saad said. “Once they give us a sense, we can work out the supply,” he added.

SA's health ministry on Friday said that the government had a stock of 300,000 ampoules of dexamethasone and could secure supplies from local suppliers.

Saad said the recent revelation by scientists at the University of Oxford had brought in sudden demand for the drug and the company had received orders from the World Health Organisation, Unicef and other bodies.

“We are trying to make sure there is no panic-buying,” he said.

Reuters

Minister ‘excited’ about dexamethasone to treat Covid-19

The health minister says protocols are being updated in hospitals to allow doctors to make use of the drug
National
5 days ago

Aspen notes results of Covid-19 trial using a drug it has rights to

The drug maker has rights to dexamethasone, with preliminary results of a trial in the UK showing it can be life-saving for some Covid-19 patients
Companies
6 days ago

Aspen shares jump to highest since January 2019 on Covid-19 treatment breakthrough

The pharmaceutical manufacturer is a leading global supplier of dexamethasone, which trials show cuts the risk of death among some Covid-19 patients
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Edcon business rescue process approved
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Telkom plans to cash in on its masts and towers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sasol says Lake Charles now at 86% of capacity
Companies / Energy
4.
Growthpoint expects listed property’s value to ...
Companies / Property
5.
Edcon business rescue practitioner is running the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Low-cost drug improves Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.