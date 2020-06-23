Aspen could produce 10-million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO says

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen could provide 10-million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad said on Tuesday.

Results from a trial showed that dexamethasone reduced death rates by about a third compared with a placebo in severely ill hospitalised Covid-19 patients, University of Oxford scientists said last week, calling the discovery a major breakthrough.

“Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10-million tablets in the next three to four weeks. We would look to ramp up further should there be a need for additional product,” Saad told Reuters without indicating current production volumes.

SA's biggest supplier of drugs, with a 22% market share in Sub-Saharan Africa, manufactures both the injectable and tablet forms of dexamethasone, which is mainly used for treatment of tumours, asthma and other respiratory ailments.

The government has contacted Aspen to source the drug not only for its domestic market but also for rest of the continent, the company said on Monday.