Aspen sells European thrombosis business to Mylan
The disposal should ensure Aspen is within debt covenants, and will help fix its leverage ratio, one analyst says
08 September 2020 - 09:38
UPDATED 08 September 2020 - 18:00
SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, has sold the commercial rights to its thrombosis business in Europe to US-based Mylan for €641.9m (R12.7bn), and will use the funds to further reduce its debt, it announced on Tuesday.
Investors welcomed the news, sending its shares up as much as 9.4% during intraday trading before closing 5.42% up at R141.33. The company has a market capitalisation of R64.5bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now