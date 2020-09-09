Companies / Healthcare Aspen holds on to dividend over coronavirus uncertainty The drugs maker slashed its debt by more than a third over an 18-month period BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, on Wednesday joined a host of local companies in scrapping its dividend as it sought to preserve cash amid the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firms in sectors as diverse as agriculture and retail have held on to dividends this year, as has rival drug maker Adcock Ingram.