Companies / Healthcare

Aspen Pharmacare maintains profit forecast

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted demand for some of the drug maker’s products, although the pandemic’s effect in China has had a bad effect

15 May 2020 - 11:06 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare has maintained its profit forecast for its year to end-June, as the Covid-19 pandemic has a mixed effect on the group and continues to generate uncertainty.

Elevated demand for anaesthetics in parts of Europe towards the latter part of the 10-month period to end-April, has offset the expected decline in the Chinese business brought about by the postponement of elective surgeries and less frequent haemodialysis treatment of patients, the group said.

Normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations in the year to end-June is expected to be higher than the prior year’s R13.50, in line with previous guidance.

Headline earnings per share is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out one-off or exceptional items. Continuing operations refers to a practice of excluding the effect of businesses that may have been acquired or disposed of year on year.

“Stockpiling of everyday healthcare products and advanced filling of prescriptions by consumers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the Regional Brands business,” the group said.

“This has led to overstocking in supply channels and in households, which we anticipate will result in decreased demand over the next few months as stock levels equalise.”

In morning trade on Friday, Aspen's share price was up 5.37% to R137.24, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in just over a month.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA can conduct 25,000 Covid-19 tests a day, Business for SA says

Over 10,000 field workers have been deployed by the government to screen and refer patients for testing for Covid-19, as part of its strategy to try ...
National
1 month ago

Coronavirus a ‘wake-up call’ for SA manufacturing

Sourcing what the country needs is getting harder all the time
Business
1 month ago

Aspen slashes debt after sale of Japanese business

Africa’s biggest drugmaker has over the past year been disposing of noncore assets to manage its debt
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Even a bet on a broken Sasol is ...
Companies
2.
Further economic decline ahead, but there will be ...
Companies
3.
Dis-Chem picks up Baby City
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EOH to guarantee Mthombo’s R2.9bn debts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Sappi announces sale of R5bn worth of senior bonds
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Stockpiles protect drug makers from coronavirus disruption

Companies / Healthcare

Aspen joins long list of firms cutting jobs

Companies / Healthcare

Medicines regulator may restrict codeine to prescription-only

National / Health

Aspen on mend after its bitter pill

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.