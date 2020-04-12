Coronavirus a ‘wake-up call’ for SA manufacturing
Sourcing what the country needs is getting harder all the time
12 April 2020 - 00:27
Aspen Pharmacare executive Stavros Nicolaou, who heads Business for SA’s health workgroup, says he hopes the coronavirus crisis will be “a big fat wake-up call” for the country to develop its manufacturing sector and become more self-sufficient.
SA has to compete with other stricken countries for desperately needed protective equipment, ventilators and testing kits.
