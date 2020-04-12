Business Coronavirus a ‘wake-up call’ for SA manufacturing Sourcing what the country needs is getting harder all the time BL PREMIUM

Aspen Pharmacare executive Stavros Nicolaou, who heads Business for SA’s health workgroup, says he hopes the coronavirus crisis will be “a big fat wake-up call” for the country to develop its manufacturing sector and become more self-sufficient.

SA has to compete with other stricken countries for desperately needed protective equipment, ventilators and testing kits.