Aspen reduces debt by another 2.8% after sale of Japanese business

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare said on Thursday it had received R4.6bn from the sale of its Japanese operation and reduced its debt by 2.8% in its latest financial results.

Aspen is Africa’s biggest drugmaker and has over the past year been disposing of noncore assets to manage its debt burden, which it cut from R53.5bn in December 2018 to R38.9bn by the end of June.

The sale of its Japanese unit was concluded at the end of January with net proceeds of €271m (R4.6bn) received in February.

In November 2019 it announced plans to sell its Japanese business to Sandoz for up to €400m (R6.5bn). It followed just a few months after the finalisation of the sale of a portfolio of drugs to Mylan for as much as A$188m (R1.9bn) and the disposal of its nutritionals business to French dairy company Lactalis for €635m (R10.9bn).

The company’s net borrowings now stand at R37.9bn.

The company has also exited its public sector ARVs business in SA and has entered into an agreement with Laurus, an Indian producer of ARV APIs, to toll-manufacture ARVs. This is an arrangement in which a company with specialised equipment processes raw materials or semi-finished goods for another company. This will ensure that the South African government retains access to competitive prices for these critical medicines, it said.

“To date our inventory holdings have been sufficient to prevent any negative affect arising from reliance on API and API intermediaries imported from China, but this risk remains under close assessment.”

Aspen will continue to sell ARVs in the South African private sector, it said.

In February, the group joined a growing list of South African companies retrenching staff. It announced plans to shed up to 219 jobs at its Port Elizabeth and East London plants, saying the restructuring will enhance its competitiveness globally. The plants manufacture pills and capsules for domestic and export markets.

The group, headed by CEO Stephen Saad, said revenue from continuing operations increased by 3% to R18.4bn for the half-year to end-December 2019, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations was only marginally higher at R5.3bn compared to R5.2bn in the previous comparable period.

The revenue increase was supported by 6% growth in regional brands, Aspen said, while manufacturing revenue grew 6% to R3.2bn, helped by the recommencing of commercial sales of heparin API.

The group said the outbreak of Covid-19 “has created uncertainty and has resulted in our Chinese commercial team being largely inactive since February 2020 which will inevitably affect performance”.

Shares in Aspen closed 1.1% higher on Thursday at R110.

