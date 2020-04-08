Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis says it may get boost from drug used in Covid-19 treatment

Ascendis’s Remedica unit makes the antimalarial drug chloroquine, which is being used in some cases to treat Covid-19

08 April 2020 - 10:32 karl gernetzky
Ascendis Health said on Wednesday that it was too soon to tell what the financial effect of a rapid increase in demand for chloroquine would be, after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of the antimalarial drug in Covid-19 cases.

The group's Cyprus-based Remedica unit manufactures chloroquine, and while there are no approved treatments for Covid-19, it is being used in emergencies.

Chloroquine has been submitted to the FDA for testing to establish long-term efficacy and safety in the US, resulting in a significant increase in demand.

Remedica manufactures generic pharmaceuticals focusing on antiretrovirals (ARVs) and antibiotic treatments, and that remained important both in combating HIV/Aids and offsetting the effect of Covid-19 on those who had compromised immune systems, Ascendis said.

The group said in an update its Ascendis Pharma business in SA continued to manufacture at maximum capacity, and was seeing increased demand.

However, the group's medical devices business was expected to be hit by Covid-19, as elective surgeries had either been cancelled or postponed during the pandemic.

The export of medical devices to other African countries is also being affected, the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, the share price of Ascendis had jumped 17.39% to 54c, although it has still lost more than 85% of its value over the past 12 months.

The group has been grappling with a heavy debt burden that far exceeds its market capilisation, which stood at R264m on Wednesday morning.

The group had net bank debt of R5bn as of its six months to end-December.

gernetzkyk@businessslive.co.za

