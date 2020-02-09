Demands for action on Remedica sale
Ascendis has had a tough run over the past four years, with its share price plunging more than 96%, from R28 in September 2016 to the current R1
09 February 2020 - 00:22
Ascendis Health shareholders took the company's leadership to task this week, demanding answers as to why the ailing company was dragging its feet on finalising the sale of its Remedica business.
At its AGM on Wednesday the company said the deal to sell Remedica for which it signed an exclusivity agreement, had been scuppered by the bidder's noncompliant submission regarding how it would fund the sale. Shareholders were not impressed.
