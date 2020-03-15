Ascendis hopes lenders will help it heal from bad case of debt
Ascendis's results for the six months to December showed that revenue increased, but profit after tax declined
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Ascendis Health's debt continues to weigh on the health and wellness company's performance, but an agreement with lenders could put it on the road to recovery in the next 18 months.
CEO Mark Sardi said this week that all the company's operations are profitable, but the challenge is that its balance sheet is over-geared.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now