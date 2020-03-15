Business Ascendis hopes lenders will help it heal from bad case of debt Ascendis's results for the six months to December showed that revenue increased, but profit after tax declined BL PREMIUM

Ascendis Health's debt continues to weigh on the health and wellness company's performance, but an agreement with lenders could put it on the road to recovery in the next 18 months.

CEO Mark Sardi said this week that all the company's operations are profitable, but the challenge is that its balance sheet is over-geared.