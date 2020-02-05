Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis gets boost from Remedica’s new tenders

The group’s crown-jewel asset secured new contracts and grew revenue 33% during the six months to end-September

05 February 2020 - 09:33 karl gernetzky
Mark Sardi. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Mark Sardi. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Struggling health and wellness firm Ascendis Health, whose share price has lost more than a third of its value in 2020, said on Wednesday it had been given a revenue boost by Cyprus-based Remedica, which it is still considering selling. 

The group is grappling with a hefty debt burden, with its current liabilities of R8.6bn as of at the end of June exceeding its current assets by R400m, an insufficient solvency ratio. 

The group said on Wednesday it expected revenue at Remedica to grow as much as 33% to €56.7m (R927bn) in its six months to end-September, after that operation secured new tender business.

Total group revenue is expected to rise as much as 5% to R4.2bn, with revenue at its Sun Wave Pharma nutraceutical business in Romania also expected to grow revenue by as much as a third, having launched new products.

Ascendis is mulling the sale of Remedica, which it acquired for R4.4bn in 2016, even after a negotiations for a sale fell through in December.

The company said earlier in January it had received a firm offer that was substantially less than initially indicated.

CEO Mark Sardi has said previously that the company is resolved on getting a fair price for the business.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ascendis unit Remedica grows revenue and earnings

The growth has been ‘driven by the launch of products in new markets and the improvement in raw material supply’
Companies
1 month ago

Proposed Remedica disposal has fallen through, Ascendis says

The health-care firm is trying to sell its crown jewel, Cyprus-based Remedica, but says advanced talks with a buyer have been called off
Companies
1 month ago

Ascendis’ impairments of R4.2bn a bitter pill to swallow

Ascendis has been a terrible investment, and now everything hinges on the sale of its crown jewel
Companies
2 months ago

Ascendis swings into a loss amid R4.2bn in writedowns

The health group aims to sell off more businesses after suffering impairments totaling more than twice its market capitalisation
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Ascendis Health warns of full-year loss after huge write-downs

Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis Health delays its results, again

Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis Health delays results at the 11th hour

Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis appoints Mark Sardi as new CEO

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.