Ascendis gets boost from Remedica’s new tenders

Struggling health and wellness firm Ascendis Health, whose share price has lost more than a third of its value in 2020, said on Wednesday it had been given a revenue boost by Cyprus-based Remedica, which it is still considering selling.

The group is grappling with a hefty debt burden, with its current liabilities of R8.6bn as of at the end of June exceeding its current assets by R400m, an insufficient solvency ratio.

The group said on Wednesday it expected revenue at Remedica to grow as much as 33% to €56.7m (R927bn) in its six months to end-September, after that operation secured new tender business.

Total group revenue is expected to rise as much as 5% to R4.2bn, with revenue at its Sun Wave Pharma nutraceutical business in Romania also expected to grow revenue by as much as a third, having launched new products.

Ascendis is mulling the sale of Remedica, which it acquired for R4.4bn in 2016, even after a negotiations for a sale fell through in December.

The company said earlier in January it had received a firm offer that was substantially less than initially indicated.

CEO Mark Sardi has said previously that the company is resolved on getting a fair price for the business.

