Aspen sells baby formula unit to French dairy group Lactalis

The drugmaker's shares have fallen sharply after it released full-year results and announced the sale

13 September 2018 - 09:09 Janice Kew and Andries Mahlangu
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Aspen Pharmacare, Africa’s largest drug manufacturer, has agreed to sell its infant formula business to French dairy group Lactalis International for €739.8m (about R12.8bn) and says it will consider further disposals.

The deal will enable the drugmaker’s Asia Pacific, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa divisions to focus on the main pharmaceutical operations, the South African company said on Thursday.

The unit, known as global nutritionals, contributed R3.09bn to revenue and R512m to profit in the year to end-June.

Aspen, which sells products such as hormones, anaesthetics and antiretroviral medicines in more than 150 countries, said in January it was weighing options for the infant-formula unit following an unsolicited approach last year.

Aspen said on Thursday that it would use about €62m of the proceeds of the sale to buy out its joint venture partners in New Zealand and China. The rest will be used to reduce gearing.

The deal is subject to the regulatory approval, including from the Reserve Bank.

The company has been using the business to drive a push into China, where it gained approval to sell its Alula formula products earlier this year.

Full-year earnings per share excluding one-time items rose 10% to R16.05 rand per share, Aspen said in the same statement.

Aspen, whose international operations make it very sensitive to currency movements, said a stronger rand took the shine off its financial performance, particularly in the second half of its financial year.

Rand-reported second-half revenue fell R1.3bn.

Group revenue was up 3% to R42.6bn in the year to end-June, and at constant currency rates it rose 5%.

The company declared a dividend of R3.15 per share.

Aspen’s share price was down 6.79% to R254 in early trade on the JSE on Thursday, valuing the company at R116bn.

Bloomberg

Aspen Pharmacare: About to be taken off the sick list?

The Aspen share is yet to recover from a fear-driven sell-off sparked by speculation that Aspen was the next target of Viceroy Research
Companies
5 days ago

Aspen's 'strategy ambiguity' in spotlight

In the past five years, South African company Aspen Pharmacare has been on an aggressive growth strategy.
Business
1 month ago

Aspen aims to expand exports with opening of high-containment factory

About 95% of the new products will be exported to Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa, with Europe having been the first to give its regulatory ...
Companies
4 months ago

Wanted: a foreign investor for Aspen

CEO vehemently defends his company against Viceroy allegations and ‘trolls’ who cast doubt on accounting policies
Money & Investing
6 months ago

