Aspen aims to expand exports with opening of high-containment factory

JSE-listed pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare officially opened a R1bn high-containment facility in Port Elizabeth, on Monday.

Initial production in the facility is planned for Alkeran, Leukeran and Purinethol (for the treatment of late-stage cancers), Imuran (for the prevention of organ tissue rejection in liver and kidney transplants as well as treatment of certain autoimmune diseases) and Benztropine (for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease).

At full capacity, the high-containment facility is expected to produce about 3.6-billion tablets annually and package about 3-million bottles per month.

It is anticipated that about 95% of these new products will be exported to target markets in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The first exports are expected to be destined for Europe, which was the first to give its regulatory approval.

The 23,000m² facility has been audited by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the German regulator, Landesamt für soziale Dienste des Landes Schleswig-Holstein, both of which have granted the requested approval.