RMB Private Bank wins for best customer experience

RMB Private Bank was rated the leading private bank based on positive customer experiences in SA by the Ask Afrika Orange Index 2023.

The index also placed private banking as a leading industry focusing on long-term relationships and ranked RMB Private Bank as the overall winner across all industries.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index has been at the forefront of service benchmarking since 2001 and is the most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in the country. More than 48,000 clients across industries participated in this year's survey, detailing their brand experience and expectations in interviews..

“To be recognised as the leading private bank based on positive customer experience in SA by the prestigious Ask Afrika Orange Index awards is indeed an honour and an acknowledgment of a business that strives for excellence in private banking and integrated financial services,” says Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank.

“This award recognises our efforts to offer the best solutions to our clients, underpinned by our integrated advice-led approach. Over the years, we have modernised our private banking, investment and insurance advice and made it accessible through convenient digital channels and private advisers.”