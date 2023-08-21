Mentorship and community key to success of female asset managers

The financial services sector has typically been male dominated, with the asset management space no different. But recently there's been a greater understanding of the benefits of gender diversity and inclusion, and the unique perspective and advantages women bring to this field.

Female asset managers have different insights and experiences, which bring innovation and creativity to the workplace. This can improve decision-making and critical thinking, enhance risk management, result in more robust investment strategies and lead to better overall performance.

New perspectives can be a source of significant competitive advantage. From another angle, women make up a large proportion of the sector’s client base. Female asset managers can help foster better relationships and tailor products and services to better meet the requirements of female clients.

But how do we encourage women to pursue careers in this dynamic field, in spite of the challenges? We chatted to some inspirational women making waves in asset management about the secrets to their success.

Intentional mentorship

Mentorship has always been critical to growing a new generation into their roles. The guidance, advice and support offered by mentoring is invaluable in overcoming obstacles and growing confidence. Mentors can open doors, provide networking opportunities and help with skills development. They advocate for and champion mentees — which is critical to changing perceptions and breaking boundaries.

A student bursary gave Nomathibana Okello, MD and portfolio manager at Terebinth Capital, a foot in the door at Old Mutual Investment Group. Though she was given the opportunity, it was her drive that led her to use the bursary as a platform to grow. She says mentorship has been instrumental in her development and she appreciates the people who have pushed and encouraged her along the way.