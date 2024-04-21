ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Decline in home ownership needs to be addressed
Consumers may have stepped into 2024 hopeful for a financial reprieve as food inflation eased towards the end of 2023. Regretfully, the reality is that the consumer has had to contend with petrol price hikes and its knock-on effect on factors that contribute to the rising cost of living.
There may have been a sigh of relief with consumer price inflation (CPI) declining in March to 5.3% from 5.6% in February. It puts Q1 2024’s inflation average at 5.4%. However, I would caution that it is still too high for us to start predicting a turn in the interest rate outlook — something that most households are so eagerly anticipating in Q2...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.