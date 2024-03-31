Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘M&A red tape impeding investment and growth in SA’: Afrimat CEO
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden says competition authorities threatening success of R1bn Lafarge acquisition
31 March 2024 - 09:46
Andries van Heerden, CEO of R10bn construction, industrial minerals and mining company Afrimat, says the slow pace of regulatory approval for mergers and acquisitions is a huge impediment to investment and economic growth in South Africa.
“The message to companies like Afrimat wanting to grow and contribute more to GDP is 'rather take your money and invest it in Namibia or Zambia or any other country'. Certainly, that’s the message I’m getting.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.